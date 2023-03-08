$2B Powerball winner Edwin Castro buys $22.5M Hollywood Hills mansion: report

Purchasing a $22.5 million mansion? Check!

Powerball jackpot winner Edwin Castro can cross that off his list of purchases following his record-setting $2.04 billion win.

Castro splurged on the Hollywood Hills mansion less than 30 days after his win was first announced on Valentine's Day, according to The Dirt. The 13,578-square-foot home boasts 5-bedrooms, 6-bathrooms, and overlooks the Sunset Strip. The "modern retreat" listed by luxury realtors The Agency had an original asking price of $29.95 million.

The man who won the $2 billion Powerball last November in Altadena just purchased his very own Hollywood Hills mansion.

Built in 2022 by developer Roman James and previously featured in Robb Report, the home is three stories tall with the main level containing the central living area, fireplace, and kitchen. The lower-level houses the gym, cold-plunge pool, wine cellar, movie theater, and sauna. The penthouse level is where you'll find the master suite with private balcony, rooftop deck, and the upper 2-car garage.

Luxe amenities include an inifinity pool, two fire pits, outdoor kitchen, spa and sauna, movie theater, and fitness studio. There's also a rooftop deck, five-car showroom, and upper 2-car garage.

The jackpot was the largest ever for Powerball and the largest in U.S. lottery history. Only four previous jackpots have ever topped $1 billion, but none of those are close to this prize, which started at $20 million back on Aug. 6 and over three winless months had grown ever more massive.

Castro's single winning ticket was worth a whopping $1.9 billion, according to the California Lottery. He had a choice of receiving the money over 30 annual payments or a lump sum. Castro chose to receive the lump sum payment, which totals to $997.6 million.

The Hollywood Hills mansion accounts for less than 3% of his total winnings.