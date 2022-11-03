Powerball ticket worth $1 million, 3 tickets worth $50k sold in Minnesota

article

One lucky Powerball ticket holder in Hinckley snagged a $1 million win Wednesday from the third-largest jackpot in the game’s history.

The Powerball jackpot reached an estimated $1.5 billion Thursday after no one matched all six numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing. But, one player in Hinckley managed to win $1 million, and another three people in Minnesota won $50,000 from the draw.

"We have been busy paying all of our lucky winners, and that’s the best part of my job," said Minnesota Lottery Executive Director Adam Prock in a press release. "Powerball is fun to play, but don’t get carried away. It only takes one ticket to win."

The $1 million ticket was sold at a Kwik Trip on the 400 block of Morris Avenue S. in Hinckley. The three $50,000 winning tickets were sold at Holiday Station in Coon Rapids, a Gas Plus in Roseville and a Speedway in Litchfield, according to the Minnesota Lottery.

There are nine ways to win a Powerball prize. Players who match the first five numbers drawn without the Powerball win $1 million. Players who match four of the first five winning numbers and the Powerball wins $50,000, according to lottery officials.

Wednesday's winning numbers were: 2-11-22-35-60 and Powerball 23.

Minnesota's winning streak continued as six Minnesotans won $50,000 in Monday’s Powerball draw. The tickets were sold at Cub Foods in Baxter, Holiday Station in Plymouth, Super One Foods in Virginia, Bills’s Superette in Ramsey, Kwik Trip in Coon Rapids and SFP Liquors LLC in St. Cloud.

If someone wins Saturday’s $1.5 billion jackpot, it will be the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history, with an estimated cash option of $745.9 million.