Powderhorn Art Fair moves 2020 event online, will put focus on activism

The Powderhorn Art Fair will move online this year, officials announced on Thursday, while artists put a focus on activism.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the festival will take place online at powderhornartfair.org, organizers say, and will be held August 1 and 2.

At the same time, the fair will host a socially-distanced small market experience the same weekend, running from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days at 35th Street and Chicago Avenue South, just blocks from the spot where George Floyd died in the Powderhorn Park neighborhood.

In a release, organizers say activism and community will be key focuses of the event.

"Art aids in healing, elevates activism and forges community bonds," organizers wrote. "With these tenets in the forefront of our mind, we’ll be highlighting the intersection of art, activism, and community throughout the fair."

This is the 29th year of the festival.