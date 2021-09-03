Tony Lazzaro sex trafficking trial to start as soon as Oct. 18

article

A federal court judge set the trial date next month for Tony Lazzaro, the Minnesota GOP donor charged with five counts of sex trafficking minors, according to an arraignment order filed Friday.

The order states if no pretrial motions are filed by Lazzaro's legal team, the trial will begin on Oct. 18 before Judge Wilhelmina Wright. If pretrial motions are filed, the trial date will be rescheduled following the ruling on the motions.

At a hearing last month, Lazzaro pleaded not guilty to all charges. Investigators on the case described a conspiracy between Lazzaro and his alleged co-conspirator, 19-year-old Gisela Castro Medina, where Lazzaro was the "sex buyer" and Castro Medina was his "recruiter." Castro Medina is facing similar charges as Lazzaro.

Last month, a judge ordered Lazzaro to remain in jail until his trial.