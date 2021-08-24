MN GOP donor Lazzaro to be detained until trial

article

A federal court judge ruled former Republican donor Tony Lazzaro, who is charged with five counts of sex trafficking minors, will be detained until his trial.

The ruling came down during Lazzaro's court appearance Tuesday afternoon in federal court in St. Paul. Lazzaro had asked to be released from Sherburne County Jail on ankle and constant video monitoring, nearly to the level of "The Truman Show."

Appearing in-person in an orange jail uniform, Lazzaro pleaded not guilty to all charges while his alleged victims listened in via teleconferencing.

A Minneapolis police officer on a sex trafficking task force said Lazzaro was the "sex buyer" while his alleged co-conspirator 19-year-old Gisela Castro Medina was his "recruiter." He said Castro Medina would find 15- to 17-year-olds on social media and present them to Lazzaro, who would pay for Ubers to pick up the girls and bring to his condo. Castro Medina is facing similar charges as Lazzaro.

Minneapolis Police Officer Brandon Brugger said Lazzaro gave his young victims cash, jewelry, makeup, alcohol, vape pens, cell phones and even a Prada purse.

After Lazzaro’s condo was raided in December 2020, Brugger said Lazzaro contacted one victim who he had learned was 15 years old and said, "I’m sorry. Don’t say anything." Medina then offered this girl a bottle of alcohol and cash, Brugger said. He also said Lazzaro asked another victim and her parents to sign a non-disparagement agreement in exchange for cash.

RELATED: The making of Tony Lazzaro

Brugger said investigators have not found any child pornography on Lazzaro's devices.

The defense called two witnesses to the stand, including Yeli-Mis Yang, who ran for Minnesota House in 2018 with Lazzaro working on the campaign. Yang said he "still trust[s]" Lazzaro.

The second witness was Doug Kouns, a former FBI agent hired by Lazzaro's attorney in February to determine if Lazzaro's high-rise condo unit was suitable for home confinement. Kouns agreed it was and also said Lazzaro was not a flight risk, since he's known for months about the investigation and hasn't tried to leave.

However, U.S. Attorney Laura Provinzino, argued against home confinement, saying the alleged victims "overwhelmingly and strongly" want Lazzaro detained. For 15 minutes, Provinzino read statements from victims' family members, explaining how their loved ones suffer from PTSD, depression and shame.

"My daughter has been living a life of hell," read Provinzino. "This has changed my daughter into a shell of what she used to be."

Defense attorney Zachary Newland continued to press for home confinement, stating "Lazzaro did not commit any sex trafficking" and that after the December raid Lazzaro "steeled himself for the fight because he believes he is innocent."

Advertisement

The judge ultimately ruled Lazzaro will remain detained until the trial. While a date has yet to be set, a pre-trial hearing will be held in October.