Postal Service warning: 'Send now' for Christmas deliveries

The U.S. Postal Service takes on the phrase “Send early” when it comes to the holiday every year around this time, but this year its slogan is “Send now.”

With just 17 days until Christmas, there is still some time, but not a ton to get packages out the door and on their way to their destinations.

While you technically have 15 days to send on the absolutely final day to guarantee a Christmas delivery, officials are saying to just do it now. They say there is no better year than 2020 to air on the side of caution.

“We’re doing well so far and we have been throughout the peak season so far, but it’s not over yet,” said Nicole Hill, of the Postal Service. “It’s not a sprint. It’s a marathon. We’re not anticipating any slowdowns, I can say that. However, we never know what is going to happen. Just be cautious.”

The deadline for first class shipping is Dec. 18 to guarantee a Christmas delivery. For express priority, that deadline is Dec. 23.

There are some USPS facilities that have some extended hours during this season.