Hennepin Co. Attorney to announce policy on decriminalizing substance abuse during pregnancy

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty is expected to announce a new policy on Tuesday to end the criminalization of substance abuse in pregnancy.

What we know

During a press conference on Tuesday, Moriarty is expected to announce a new policy to end the criminalization of pregnancy for those struggling with substance abuse.

The press conference is scheduled for 10:30 a.m., which can be watched live in the player above and on FOX 9’s YouTube page.

Moriarty is scheduled to be joined by Sarah Davis, the director of the Child and Families Division of the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, Rep. Esther Agbaje, and Dr. Cresta Wedel Jones an associate professor with the University of Minnesota Medical School.

What we don’t know

Moriarty will provide details about the new policy and what it hopes to achieve.

Digging deeper

The Minnesota Legislature established the Task Force on Pregnancy Health and Substance Use Disorder in 2023 to recommend protocols for administering a toxicology test and for reporting prenatal exposure to a controlled substance.

The task force started on July 1, 2023, and is expected to end on Dec. 1, 2024, the last day a written report can be submitted.

It’s not clear how or if the task force's eventual findings would impact the Hennepin County Attorney's Office’s new policy.