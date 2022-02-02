Police: Worker dies after machine accident at Sustane Natural Fertilizer

A man has been killed after being pulled into a machine and found unresponsive, according to the Cannon Falls Police Department.

Goodhue County Sheriff Dispatch received an emergency call around 6 a.m. Tuesday to Sustane Natural Fertilizer in Cannon Falls. Cannon Falls Police Officers arrived at the scene to confirm the death of a 37-year-old male employee. Assisting on the call was the Cannon Falls Fire Department and Cannon Falls Ambulance.

Further investigation of how the victim died will be conducted by the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office of Southern Minnesota.

Minnesota Occupational Safety and Health Administration will also be conducting an investigation.