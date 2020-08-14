Police: Teens arrested in Bloomington imam attack, not believed to be hate crime

One week after an imam was attacked outside a Bloomington, Minnesota mosque, police say they have arrested two teens for the attack.

Officers say a 13-year-old boy and 16-year-old boy are charged with the assault last Thursday. Police also say, at this time, they don't believe the crime was motivated by hate or bias.

Police said the imam was crossing the street on his way to Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center around 10 p.m. when he was approached by the two suspects and attacked. He was treated at a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Following the attack, community members rallied in support of the imam at the mosque.

Friday afternoon, Governor Tim Walz also plans to appear at the mosque to show support for the Muslim community.