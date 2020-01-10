Police searching for possible witness to deadly Maplewood pedestrian crash

article

Maplewood police are trying to track down a possible witness to a deadly pedestrian crash that happened early on December 23.

Around 12:43 a.m., a 28-year-old woman died in the crash near Londin Lane near Crestview Drive South. Official believe a dispute happened before the incident. Police arrested a 21-year-old woman in connection to the crash.

Police believe a driver that was headed eastbound on Londin Lane around 12:48 a.m. may have seen the crash or part of the incident happen.

Whoever may have been in the area at that time is asked to contact a Maplewood detective at (651) 249-2624 with the reference cash number 19036520.