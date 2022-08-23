Police searching for parents of baby found at MSP Airport

article

Police are searching for the parents of a 10-month-old baby who was found at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Sunday under strange circumstances.

According to authorities, the child arrived at the airport on the light rail around 9 p.m. with a woman who airport police describe as a "person in crisis."

Even though the child arriving with the woman, officers don't believe the child is related to that woman, nor is she a guardian. It's not clear how the woman came into possession of the child.

Despite an "exhaustive investigation", police say they have been unable to identify the child or find the child's parents. No children matching the baby's description have been reported missing or abducted either. They are now turning to the public, hoping someone will recognize the baby.

Anyone with information on the child is asked to call MAC Emergency Communications Center at 612-726-5577 or dial 911.