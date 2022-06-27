Police searching for fire SUV stolen in Minneapolis

Police are asking for the public's help finding an SUV belonging to the Minneapolis Fire Department that was stolen in the city.

According to a Facebook post by the Minneapolis Police Department, officers were called out Monday afternoon for the report of a Ford Explorer owned by the Minneapolis Fire Department that was being broken into. When police pulled up to the scene, officers say two people drove away in the Explorer.

Police say the SUV is a red 2013 Explorer with "City of Minneapolis Fire Department" on each door, tinted windows, black rims, and a license plate that reads "FIRE". The vehicle has no emergency lights on its roof.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call 911.