Police, school workers wrestle loaded gun from student at North St. Paul high school

School workers and North St. Paul police officers had to wrestle a loaded gun from a student during an incident last week at North High School.

North St. Paul Police issued a news release on Monday regarding the incident that happened nearly a week ago at the school.

According to the department, officers responded on Tuesday, November 9 to the report of an armed student who was fighting with school staff. Officers say, before their arrival, school workers had been tipped off about a student who was likely carrying a gun on school property.

School workers removed the student from class and questioned about the gun. During questioning, police say the student began attacking a school worker and a school resource officer when they asked about the gun.

While responding to the school, officers learned the student was in direct possession of the gun and refused to hand it over to the school workers. Officers at the school were able to get the student under control and get ahold of the weapon.

Police say the gun was not discharged at any point during the struggle.

The student now faces charges of possession of a dangerous weapon on school property, possession of ammo by a person under 18 years old, threats of violence, reckless disregard, assault of a school official, and obstruction of a legal process.

Due to his age, the student was not identified by officers. Prosecutors also say they are unable to release the criminal complaint against the boy, saying the suspect is 14 years old.

In an email to FOX 9, school officials declined interview requests but shared a letter they sent out on the day of the incident. It reads:

Dear North Families,

I am writing to let you know about an incident that occurred today which resulted in us initiating an Inside Event: No Transitions protocol. A tip informed administration of a student with a possible weapon. With the support of our school resource officer, the student was searched, and a firearm was discovered.

The school district is cooperating with North St. Paul Police as they conduct a formal investigation. We will be following state law and school district policy regarding school discipline.



Student safety continues to be our primary concern. We encourage everyone to continue to use the District 622 Anonymous Tip Line.

If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact me at [email and number].

Sincerely,

Kevin Wolff

Principal

