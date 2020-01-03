Police officer's arm broken during struggle with shoplifter, suspects still at large

article

A police officer in Waite Park, Minnesota had his arm broken during a struggle with a shoplifting suspect Thursday night. The suspect and another alleged shoplifter believed to be involved are at large.

According to the Waite Park Police Department, at 5:22 p.m., officers responded to a shoplifting complaint at Menard’s on 10th Avenue South. Two suspects reportedly fled the scene after the alleged theft.

Upon arrival, an officer found one of the suspects and attempted to take him into custody. While attempting to handcuff the suspect, the suspect resisted arrest, police said.

During the struggle, the officer’s left arm was broken.

Police identified the suspects as Dean Derosier, 20, of Little Falls and Derek Plante, 23, of Little Falls. Derosier is wanted for theft and Plante is wanted for third and fourth degree assault.

Anyone who knows their whereabouts is asked to contact the Waite Park Police Department at 320-251-3281 or contact Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301 to make an anonymous report.

