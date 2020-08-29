Police: Motorcyclist clocked at 172 miles per hour on I-694 in Fridley

A motorcyclist was clocked speeding at 172 miles per hour on I-694 in Fridley, Minnesota, according to Fridley Police.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety tweeted some instances of what they call “crazy speeds” Friday, including the 172 mile-per-hour motorcyclist.

The tweet included another motorcyclist who was clocked at 94 miles per hour and a driver cited for driving 102 miles per hour. Both instances were also witnessed by Fridley Police.

“A selfish, deadly way to get an adrenaline rush,” said the Office of Traffic Safety in the tweet.