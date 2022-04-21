Police: Man rammed SUV into parked vehicles in St. Louis Park

Police in St. Louis Park say officers had to break the window of a vehicle to stop a man who was ramming vehicles with an SUV earlier this week.

The St. Louis Park Police Department said several officers at 8 p.m. on April 18 responded to the area of 25th Street West and Nevada Avenue on a report of a man in an SUV that was ramming vehicles.

When police arrived, the motorist was "actively backing the SUV into other vehicles, and refused to comply with officers' commands to stop," police said, noting he appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance.

"Officers were forced to break the vehicle's window to make the driver stop and safely take him into custody," according to police.

In the vehicle, police say they found a loaded handgun and illegal drugs. And on the man's person, they found 73 grams of cocaine.

The man was arrested and booked into the Hennepin County Jail. Police said he has previous convictions that include crimes of violence, which prohibit him from possessing a firearm.