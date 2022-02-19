Police: Lyndale Ave shooting in Mpls leaves two injured after altercation

An early morning shooting on the 2100 block of Lyndale Ave South in south Minneapolis left two injured after an apparent argument, police say.

Minneapolis police officers responded to the report of a shooting just before 3 a.m. Saturday morning. When they arrived they located a man in his late 20’s with an apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wound sitting in a vehicle.

While attempting to provide medical aid, three to four people physically attempted to keep officers from caring for the victim. As a result, additional officers were requested to assist with crowd control.

A female with apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wounds was also located inside a nearby business.

Preliminary information indicates that an argument among a group of people waiting access to the business escalated to gunfire.

Both were transported to the hospital, and the Minneapolis Police Department is currently investigating.