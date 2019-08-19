Police looking for suspects after 2 parks, ramp vandalized in Edina, Minn.

article

Police in Edina, Minnesota are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and charging of the person or people responsible for recent vandalism at Bredesen Park and a parking ramp at 50th and France.

According to police, sometime between July 26-29 at Normandale Park, someone used a chalk-like substance to draw "lewd images, offensive language and symbols on the exterior walls of the Park outbuilding."

On or around Aug. 3 at Bredesen Park, someone poured a pink paint-like substance onto the parking lot to create the image of a swastika.

Then, on or around Aug. 7, someone used spray paint to draw offensive language and symbols on the exterior wall of the North Parking Ramp at 50th & France.

If you have information regarding this incident or suspect, contact the Edina Police Department at 952-826-1600.