Police investigation underway near Saint Paul RiverCentre

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The Brief Two people are reportedly hurt after a shooting outside St. Paul's RiverCentre complex. A potential shooting happened around 5:40 p.m. on Monday. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are unclear.



A police investigation is underway near the RiverCentre in downtown St. Paul.

Investigation in downtown St. Paul

What we know:

Police have blocked off Washington Street near the Ordway Theater and Rice Park. Police tape is also up in front of the RiverCentre building.

What we don't know:

FOX 9 is working to confirm exactly what happened.

Big picture view:

The RiverCenter complex is a busy area in St. Paul, which is connected to Grand Casino Arena, the home of the Minnesota Wild, and the Roy Wilkins Auditorium. It's also next to the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts and across from Saint Paul's Central Library, Science Museum of Minnesota and Rice Park.