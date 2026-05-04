Police investigation underway near Saint Paul RiverCentre
article
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A police investigation is underway near the RiverCentre in downtown St. Paul.
Investigation in downtown St. Paul
What we know:
Police have blocked off Washington Street near the Ordway Theater and Rice Park. Police tape is also up in front of the RiverCentre building.
What we don't know:
FOX 9 is working to confirm exactly what happened.
Big picture view:
The RiverCenter complex is a busy area in St. Paul, which is connected to Grand Casino Arena, the home of the Minnesota Wild, and the Roy Wilkins Auditorium. It's also next to the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts and across from Saint Paul's Central Library, Science Museum of Minnesota and Rice Park.