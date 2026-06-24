MN rainfall totals: How much rain we got on Tuesday

Minnesota saw a soaking on Tuesday as rain pushed through most of the afternoon and evening. Here's a look at rainfall totals from across the state.

Rainfall totals in Minnesota

By the numbers:

The highest rainfall totals statewide came from Faribault, where there was a report of 1.92 inches of rainfall.

In the metro, Rosemount (1.71 inches), Robbinsdale (1.59 inches) and Victoria (1.52 inches) reported the highest rainfall totals.

Full list of rainfall totals in MN

Big picture view:

Here's a look at rainfall totals from across the state:

Statewide rainfall totals

1.92" - Faribault

1.42" - Rochester

1.20" - Willmar

1.06" - Saint Cloud

1.00" - Owatonna

0.97" - La Crosse

0.96" - MSP

0.95" - Brainerd

0.93" - Cambridge

0.78" - Mankato

0.70" - Red Wing

0.64" - Bemidji

0.62" - Hutchinson

0.52" - New Richmond

0.51" - Redwood Falls

0.50" - Detroit Lakes

0.46" - Alexandria

0.45" - Morris

0.34" - Hinckley

0.21" - Eau Claire

0.20" - Windom

0.17" - Internatl Falls

0.03" - Grand Marais

0.03" - Hayward

0.02" - Duluth

0.01" - Hibbing

Twin Cities metro rainfall totals