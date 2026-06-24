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MN rainfall totals: How much rain we got on Tuesday

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FOX 9
Weather
Published June 24, 2026 10:34 AM CDT
Published June 24, 2026 10:34 AM CDT
MN weather: Severe storms possible in WI
MN weather: Severe storms possible in WI

MN weather: Severe storms possible in WI

It will be a mostly clear day in Minnesota but there is a risk for some severe weather off to the east in Wisconsin.

(FOX 9) - Minnesota saw a soaking on Tuesday as rain pushed through most of the afternoon and evening. Here's a look at rainfall totals from across the state.

Rainfall totals in Minnesota

By the numbers:

The highest rainfall totals statewide came from Faribault, where there was a report of 1.92 inches of rainfall.

In the metro, Rosemount (1.71 inches), Robbinsdale (1.59 inches) and Victoria (1.52 inches) reported the highest rainfall totals.

Full list of rainfall totals in MN

Big picture view:

Here's a look at rainfall totals from across the state:

Statewide rainfall totals

  • 1.92" - Faribault
  • 1.42" - Rochester
  • 1.20" - Willmar
  • 1.06" - Saint Cloud
  • 1.00" - Owatonna
  • 0.97" - La Crosse
  • 0.96" - MSP
  • 0.95" - Brainerd
  • 0.93" - Cambridge
  • 0.78" - Mankato
  • 0.70" - Red Wing
  • 0.64" - Bemidji
  • 0.62" - Hutchinson
  • 0.52" - New Richmond
  • 0.51" - Redwood Falls
  • 0.50" - Detroit Lakes
  • 0.46" - Alexandria
  • 0.45" - Morris
  • 0.34" - Hinckley
  • 0.21" - Eau Claire
  • 0.20" - Windom
  • 0.17" - Internatl Falls
  • 0.03" - Grand Marais
  • 0.03" - Hayward
  • 0.02" - Duluth
  • 0.01" - Hibbing

Twin Cities metro rainfall totals

  • 1.71" - Rosemount
  • 1.59" - Robbinsdale
  • 1.57" - Waconia
  • 1.52" - Victoria
  • 1.49" - Burnsville
  • 1.39" - Jordan
  • 1.36" - Hastings
  • 1.33" - Mound
  • 1.32" - Maple Grove
  • 1.31" - Prior Lake
  • 1.30" - Scandia
  • 1.23" - Minneapolis
  • 1.20" - Edina
  • 1.18" - Minnetonka
  • 1.16" - Eagan
  • 1.13" - Roseville
  • 1.12" - Eden Prairie
  • 1.06" - St. Paul
  • 1.02" - Blaine
  • 1.00" - Hugo
  • 0.97" - Maple Plain
  • 0.92" - Lakeville
  • 0.91" - Cottage Grove
  • 0.89" - Carver
  • 0.89" - Woodbury
  • 0.87" - Rogers
  • 0.86" - Forest Lake
  • 0.83" - Andover
  • 0.82" - North St. Paul
  • 0.78" - River Falls
  • 0.67" - Somerset
  • 0.66" - Rockford
  • 0.64" - Stillwater
  • 0.64" - Hudson
  • 0.53" - Coon Rapids
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