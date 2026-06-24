FOX 9 Town Ball Tour heads to Sleepy Eye

The Brief The third stop on the 2026 FOX 9 Town Ball Tour is this week. FOX 9 will be in Sleepy Eye, Minnesota for a game between the Sleepy Eye Indians and Stark Longhorns. The 2026 Town Ball Tour features six stops running from June 10 through July 15, with games held primarily on Wednesday evenings.



It’s Week 3 of the FOX 9 Town Ball Tour, and we’re back after being rained out last week in Loretto.

This week, we head south to Sleepy Eye, Minnesota as the Indians take on the Stark Longhorns in Tomahawk East League action at Sleepy Eye Ballpark. First pitch is set for 7:30 p.m.

FOX 9 Town Ball Tour

What we know:

For the first stop of the 2026 season, FOX 9 went to Farming near St. Cloud for a matchup between the Farming Flames and the Coldspring Rockies. Last week, the Loretto Larks were scheduled to play the Howard Lake Orphans, but the FOX 9 broadcast was canceled due to rain.

The Loretto Town Ball Tour stop has been rescheduled to July 22.

About Sleepy Eye

Why you should care:

The Sleepy Eye Indians are in the Tomahawk East League and have been playing town ball for more than 100 years. They’ve made the state tournament 21 times, most recently in 2019. They also reached the State Tournament in 2015, and 2018.

Sleepy Eye helps field three different town ball teams, as well as a successful high school program. The town also has a connection to Babe Ruth and "Little House on the Prairie."

2026 FOX 9 Town Ball Tour schedule

Big picture view:

Here's a look at the full Town Ball Tour lineup this summer:

June 10: Farming Flames host the Coldspring Rockies at 7:30 p.m.

June 24: Sleepy Eye Indians host the Stark Longhorns at 7:30 p.m.

July 1: Hinckley Knights host the Quamba Cubs at 7:30 p.m.

July 7: Brownton Bruins host the Glencoe Brewers at 7 p.m.

July 15: River Falls Fighting Fish host the Hudson River Rats at 7:30 p.m.

July 22: Loretto Larks host the Howard Lake Orphans at 7 p.m.

*All dates are Wednesdays except the July 7 stop, which is a Tuesday.

How to watch FOX 9 Town Ball Tour

Watch live:

FOX 9 will broadcast live from the ballparks starting at 5 p.m., with post-game coverage continuing on FOX 9 News at 9 and 10 p.m. You can watch on FOX 9, as well as streaming on FOX9.com and FOX LOCAL.

The latest on the FOX 9 Town Ball Tour can be found here.