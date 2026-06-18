Prayer vigil held in Edina for UW-Madison student Raja Chinnakotla after tragic death

The Brief A prayer vigil was held at Centennial Lakes Park for a 20-year-old Edina man who died after hitting his head. Tributes for Raja Chinnakotla have come from across Minnesota, including U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Hennepin County Commissioner Heather Edelson. Friends and family remember him as a welcoming, energetic mentor and advocate.



Community members gathered to remember a young man from Edina whose life touched many people across Minnesota.

Vigil at Centennial Lakes Park honors Raja Chinnakotla

What we know:

Family, friends, and classmates gathered at Centennial Lakes Park to honor Raja Chinnakotla, who died after hitting his head in an accident. Loved ones described him as someone who brought people together and made everyone feel welcome.

Those who knew Chinnakotla say he was passionate about helping others, advocating for causes he believed in, and mentoring younger students.

"I think part of the reason why he connected with so many people, was just because he was an energetic, he was an outgoing personality. He brought joy to every conversation. He was just so smart, but such a nuance perspective as well. I mean so witty, just love to make people laugh. And just a great mentorship figure as well," said Aditi Jha, a family friend.

Friends and family share memories and tributes

What they're saying:

"He was just so involved in Madison all the time. He was telling me about events happening that I just had no idea about. And I think he knew everybody really," said Ayesha Yousef, a college friend of Chinnakotla.

"I just saw him come into his own as a young man once he went off to college. This is really devastating," said Anu Codaty, a family friend.

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar posted a tribute on social media, writing, "So saddened by the sudden loss of Raja Chinnakotla, a recent graduate and homecoming king at Edina High School."

Chinnakotla was a student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Friends and family say he was known for his deep conversations, mentorship, and ability to make people feel important.

Local perspective:

The loss has resonated throughout Edina and beyond, with tributes pouring in from public officials and community members. Hennepin County Commissioner Heather Edelson also shared condolences.