Gov. Walz files requests to uncover Trump administration 'retribution campaign’

The Brief Gov. Tim Walz has filed 16 Freedom of Information Act requests with federal agencies. The requests aim to uncover whether the Trump administration targeted Minnesota and its leaders during the immigration enforcement crackdown known as Operation Metro Surge, looking for records and communications since Jan. 20, 2025, that mention the terms "Minnesota", "Walz", "reckoning", "retribution", "punish", or "Democrat." A federal judge recently ruled that subpoenas against Walz and other officials were politically motivated and without merit.



Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has filed formal requests to "demand answers" from the Trump administration in an effort to reveal the scope of what he calls a "campaign of retribution against Minnesota" during Operation Metro Surge.

Walz files FOIA requests

What we know:

Walz’s office announced on Tuesday that it filed 16 Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests with federal agencies, looking for records, communications, and writings since Jan. 20, 2025, that mention the terms "Minnesota", "Walz", "reckoning", "retribution", "punish", or "Democrat."

Minnesota state and local leaders, including the Office of Gov. Tim Walz, were served grand jury subpoenas on Jan. 20, as part of an investigation into an alleged conspiracy to disrupt federal law enforcement during Operation Metro Surge.

Dig deeper:

The move comes a day after U.S. District Chief Judge Patrick Schiltz denied Department of Justice (DOJ) subpoenas targeting Walz and other Minnesota officials.

In the ruling, Schiltz determined that the subpoenas were "politically motivated, unconstitutional, and without merit."

What they're saying:

"For nearly a year, Minnesotans have lived through a coordinated campaign of retribution from the Trump Administration," Gov. Walz said in a statement announcing the requests. "We have seen it in lawsuits, funding threats, and investigations from an administration looking to come after those who disagree with them. Yesterday, a judge confirmed what we have known all along. Today, we are taking steps to find out exactly how far this campaign reaches, who’s directing it, and what it has cost Minnesotans."

Big picture view:

Walz's office says the FOIA requests were sent to a wide range of federal agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), DOJ, Department of Health and Human Services, Department of Agriculture, Department of Transportation, Department of the Treasury, and the Department of Education.

Walz has previously sent inquiries to former Secretary Kristi Noem about immigration enforcement and the detention of children in Minnesota that have so far yet gone unanswered.