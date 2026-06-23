Parish pooch: Golden retriever a different kind of service dog at south metro church

The Brief St. Victoria Parish Family Catholic Church in the south metro has welcomed a golden retriever named Tia as its newest member. Father Bob White, who is legally blind, received Tia from a nonprofit that trains guide dogs for veterans and people with disabilities. Tia now serves as a companion for Father Bob and as the church’s official greeter, lifting the spirits of the congregation.



A south metro church is finding joy in an unexpected new member with four legs and a wagging tail.

Golden retriever brings new energy to a local parish

What we know:

St. Victoria Parish Family Catholic Church has about 1,700 members, but its latest parishioner is a 2.5-year-old golden retriever named Tia.

Father Bob White, who leads the church, said, "It's great for the spirit of the parish."

He met Tia through Helping Paws, a nonprofit that trains guide dogs for veterans and people with disabilities.

Father Bob, who is legally blind, was encouraged by colleagues to get a pet after losing his eyesight and being unable to drive.

"I met Tia and it was kind of love at first sight. It's magic, all the people, and she loves that. So, it's great," said Father Bob White, St. Victoria Parish Family Catholic Church.

Tia has quickly become an essential part of Father Bob’s life and the church community.

"It's mostly about companionship. There's something about having someone else in the house that feels right," he says.

Tia’s role in the church community

What they're saying:

Tia is more than just a companion at home.

Father Bob said, "She has a way of humanizing the environment, you know, the mass. It unifies the parish because they all know her and care about her."

Tia sits quietly during most of the service, except during the homily, and is known as the church’s official greeter, connecting with visitors before and after worship on Sundays.

Father Bob shared, "The whole question is do dogs go to heaven, and I heard someone say if they don't, I don't know if I want to go there, but she's with me now, and that's what counts."

Answer to his prayers

Why you should care:

Tia’s story highlights the positive impact animals can have on a community, especially when they help bring people together and support those facing challenges.

Her role at St. Victoria Parish Family Catholic Church shows how a companion animal can lift spirits and create a sense of unity.