Edina man turns 100 still golfing, walking hallways with clubs to stay strong

The Brief A 100-year-old man in Edina celebrated his birthday at Braemar Golf Course, where he is still active as a golfer. Friends and family credit his faith, daily exercise and positive attitude for his longevity. Bob continues to play golf, carry his clubs and inspire those around him with his dedication and kindness.



A centenarian in Edina is proving that age is just a number, especially when it comes to staying active and connected.

Braemar Golf Course celebration highlights milestone birthday

What we know:

Friends and family gathered at Braemar Golf Course to celebrate Bob Devereaux’s 100th birthday, singing happy birthday songs and wishing him the best day ever.

"This is a real milestone I'll tell you," one guest said to Bob.

"I’m very blessed. Very, very blessed," Bob replied.

Bob had four living children who were in attendance. Two of his children have passed away. His kids are amazed by the number of friends he continues to make at his age.

"He makes friends like nobody's business," his daughter Mary Pat Hauck said as she laughed. "I just love that he’s happy."

"If you think about being 100, a lot of your friends have passed, but he was always good about making new friends and really making them feel welcome," Bob’s son Daniel Devereaux said.

Bob’s birthday party at the golf course was filled with reminiscing, laughter and stories about Bob’s life and friendships, especially when it relates to golf.

"My buddy, I love this guy," said one friend, while another recalled, "I remembered playing with you and Jim. I’m impressed with your golf swing."

Bob has been a member of Braemar Golf Club since the club opened in the 1960s. He was a member at the Edina Country Club, playing two or three times a week, but has been playing at public courses ever since.

He is a student of the game who still practices every chance he gets and reads books on how to get better. When asked if he thought he’d still be golfing at 100, Bob quickly replied, "Yeah."

And when asked how many holes he golfs, Bob responded confidently, "18 holes. Golf is a game of 18 holes."

Once you hear about Bob’s faith, his responses won’t surprise you. Several times during the interview with FOX9’s Symone Woolridge, Bob talked about how blessed he is and gives all the credit to God.

He lives in a faith-based senior community home and attends mass every day. His kids said he’s been attending daily prayer services for as long as they can remember.

Bob’s faith has been a guiding force throughout his life. Before retiring, he had his own rep agency and its name was G&C Associates, which stood for God and Country.

"It’s God’s blessings. Yeah, his blessings. It’s unbelievable how he blessed me," Bob said.

Bob grew up in Detroit, Mich., before transferring to Minnesota as a sales manager in 1957. He then retired years after creating his own business.

Bob’s daily routine and lifelong habits keep him going strong

Why you should care:

Bob’s story is a testament to the power of routine, faith and community. In his senior community home, Bob is known for carrying his golf clubs through the hallways to keep his legs strong.

"People say, well that's Bob, he's the guy that carries his golf clubs around the hallway," Mary Pat said.

Bob’s dedication to fitness goes back decades and started with a pamphlet.

He read an exercise guide from the Royal Canadian Air Force in the 1960s and decided to follow it. His children remember those times well.

"There was a pamphlet put out by the paratroopers. He followed that back in the 60s and he ran," Daniel said. "And if you can think about the shoes that were available for men back then, it was either a boat shoe or a P.F. Flyer—a type of tennis shoe. His feet did take a pounding by not having really good shoes."

But the lessons were lifelong. Bob continues to train and take golf lessons. A week before our interview he shot an 89.

"It surprised everyone," said Bob’s golfing partner, Jim Ostenson.

But Jim said he shoots well all the time. And Jim would know. Bob has beaten him a few times. The two met when Bob was in his 80s while visiting a golf club in Arizona before they became golf partners in Edina.

"I can't imagine him being without golf."

Beyond golf, he stays active by playing poker on Tuesday nights, reads as many books and articles as he can and continues his workouts each day.

He even drove himself around until he was 97-years-old. Now friends like Jim pick him up to take him to the golf course, but Bob still finds himself behind the wheel on the golf course.

Bob’s impact on others and his lasting legacy

The other side:

While Bob credits his blessings to faith and family, those around him feel he’s been a blessing in their lives as well.

"I love being with him," Jim said while tearing up. "Yeah, he's kind of taking the place of my dad. Yeah… he's good."

Jim’s dad passed away, so Bob has become a father figure for him.

His biological children believe Bob has left them with endless lessons. His son, John Devereaux, said he has taught him great ways to live life. One of them, to be positive and have a great attitude.

"That’s a pretty great example," John said. "He’s probably the most positive, optimistic person you’d ever meet. He’s always grateful. People ask him how he’s doing and he always says better than I deserve or just by the grace of God."

There is no surprise Bob plans to keep playing 18 holes. His story is a reminder of the importance of staying active, nurturing friendships and living with gratitude, no matter your age.