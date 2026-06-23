Minnesota health insurers proposing double-digit rate hikes for 2027

The Brief Health insurers are proposing double-digit rate increases for 2027, which would make health insurance more expensive for many people in Minnesota. The proposed rate changes are for individual plans sold on MNsure, the state’s health insurance marketplace for those who don’t get health insurance benefits through their employer. The requested rate increases still need to be approved.



Health insurance for many people in Minnesota could be more expensive next year. Health insurers are proposing double-digit rate increases next year.

The proposed rate changes are for individual plans sold on MNsure, the state’s health insurance marketplace for those who don’t get health insurance benefits through their employer. Around 186,000 Minnesotans rely on MNsure to buy their health insurance.

Health insurers requesting rate increases

By the numbers:

These are the average rate increases health insurers are requesting for the individual marketplace for 2027:

Blue Plus: 10.3%

HealthPartners, Inc.: 12.4%

HealthPartners Insurance Company: 12.3%

Medica: 13%

Quartz Health Plan MN: 10%

On the small group health insurance market, which covers small businesses with less than 50 employees, health insurers are seeking rate increases from 10% to up to 21.4%. Here are the proposed average rate increases:

Blue Cross Blue Shield of MN 11.9%

Blue Plus 10.0%

HealthPartners, Inc. 12.5%

Medica Insurance Company 18.9%

Quartz Health Plan MN 12.4%

Sanford Health Plan of MN 14.5%

UnitedHealthcare Insurance Company 21.4%

UnitedHealthcare of Illinois, Inc. 19.2%

What's next:

Any rate increases for 2027 still need to be approved by regulators, and could end up being less than what’s being requested.