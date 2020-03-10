Police investigating suspicious death in Maple Grove, Minnesota

article

Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in a home Tuesday afternoon in Maple Grove, Minnesota. Authorities are considering this a suspicious death.

According to police, at about 4 p.m., officers received a call about a 40-year-old woman who was unresponsive inside a home in the 8600 block of Quarles Road.

When officials arrived, they determined the woman had passed away.

Police say there is no known threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Brad Holzerland at 763-494-6204.