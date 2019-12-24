Police investigating armed robbery near University of Minnesota campus

article

Police in Minneapolis are investigating an armed robbery that occurred near the University of Minnesota campus Monday night.

Shortly after 10 p.m., two men with firearms and masks in a dark SUV robbed someone walking in the area of University Avenue Southeast and 10th Avenue Southeast in the Marcy-Holmes neighborhood, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

The victim was not injured.

No suspects are in custody.

The University of Minnesota Department of Public Safety sent public safety alert to students Monday night, notifying them of the robbery and advising them to use caution.

The case remains under investigation.