Police investigate woman killed in Moorhead home

The Moorhead Police Department is investigating a woman's death Thursday night as a homicide.

Family members found the woman dead in her home on the 3800 block of 32 Street South and contacted police around 11 p.m., police said.

When officers arrived at the scene, they noted the woman had traumatic injuries on her body. The woman was transported to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

Police said there were no signs of forced entry into the home. A person of interest is being sought in the investigation, and police said there is no threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing, so only a limited amount of information will be released, according to authorities.

The Moorhead Police Department and Minnesota Bureau of Apprehension assisted in processing the crime scene.