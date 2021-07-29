Police ID victim in deadly Shakopee stabbing, suspect in custody

Police have identified the woman who was stabbed to death in Shakopee, Minnesota Wednesday as 55-year-old America Mafalda Thayer.

Around 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a stabbing at the intersection of Fourth Avenue and Spencer Street, where they found Thayer on the sidewalk with stab wounds, according to the Shakopee Police Department. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers quickly apprehended a 42-year-old man on suspicion of second-degree murder. He is being held in the Scott County Jail pending charges. Police said it is believed the suspect knew Thayer and the stabbing was not a random act.

Sources told FOX 9 several people in the area witnessed the attack. They said the victim and the suspect were in some type of relationship.

Court records show the suspect was previously convicted of gross misdemeanor domestic assault. FOX 9 does not typically identify suspects until they are formally charged.

Shakopee police and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating Thayer’s death.

Advertisement

Anyone with information regarding the deadly stabbing is asked to contact the Shakopee Police Department at 952-233-9400.