Police investigate homicide in Shakopee, suspect in custody

article

Police say there is no threat to the public after a deadly incident on Wednesday in Shakopee, Minnesota.

According to police, they responded around 2:30 p.m. for the report of a homicide near the intersection of 4th Avenue and Spencer Street in the city.

Currently, police have blocked off the area as the investigation is underway. Aerial video shows a blue tent set up at the corner of the intersection next to a gray sedan and a number of investigators working the scene.

Police have not yet disclosed what led up to the death or exactly how the victim was killed. Sources tell FOX 9 that first responders encountered a "grisly" scene and say a knife was used in the attack. We're also told that the attack was witnessed by several people in the area and sources say the victim and suspect were in some type of relationship.

Officers say a suspect has been taken into custody and they don't believe there is a threat to the public.

"We do not believe this was a random act of violence," the police department added in a tweet. "We will release additional information at a later date."

Advertisement

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information is made available.