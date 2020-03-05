Police find person dead after reported domestic disturbance in Maple Grove, Minn.

One person is dead after police say there was some type of domestic disturbance in a Maple Grove, Minnesota neighborhood.

Police say they were called to the 6200 block of Magda Drive in Maple Grove, Minnesota for a report of an unconscious person.

When they arrived, officers say they found one person dead at the scene. Officers also learned there had been a domestic disturbance leading up to the person's death.

Maple Grove police say they believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community. One person was taken into custody at the scene.

Sources tell FOX 9 officers are investigating a shooting at the home.

An investigation is underway with help from the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office.