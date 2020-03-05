Police chase involving stolen vehicle ends in crash in Minneapolis

article

A police chase led to a crash in Minneapolis overnight.

Around 2 a.m., officers found a car that had been carjacked earlier in the week. The driver took off and crashed near North 30th Avenue and Dupont Avenue North, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

The driver ran from the crash. They are not in custody.

A stolen vehicle crashed in Minneapolis after a police chase overnight. (Greg Kellogg/FOX 9 / FOX 9)

Officers detained the two passengers in the car after paramedics checked them out.

Police found a weapon at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

