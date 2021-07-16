Police: Cause, manner of Hastings man's death still under investigation

article

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner is still investigating the cause and manner of the death of a 30-year-old man in Hastings, Minnesota last weekend, authorities said Friday.

Kyle Hamilton of Hastings was found dead last Saturday during an early morning fire near the Jaycee Park boat landing.

The Hastings Police Department confirmed police activity in the alley behind the Hastings post office on the 300 block of 2nd Street East on Thursday night was related to the investigation. However, few details about the case have been released and the building's owner and tenants did not divulge any details when asked on Friday.

Police also dispelled rumors that Hamilton’s body was dismembered.

"This is a tragic situation for the Hamilton family and our community," police said in a statement. "We ask that the community be respectful of the process, and refrain from disseminating false information."

A memorial for Kyle Hamilton has appeared in Jaycee Park, where his body was discovered during a fire last weekend.

A memorial including a hockey stick for Hamilton, a one-time Hastings hockey player, has sprung up at Jaycee Park. For neighbors, the death is unnerving.

"It’s kind of put a little fear in because I feel Hastings is a safe place to live," explained Hastings resident Gina Ferrell. "And coming down here and feeling the energy, it kind of shifted. It kind of changed the feeling down here."

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with the investigation into Hamilton’s death.