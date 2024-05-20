Where should Charles Barkley eat when he's in Minnesota?

article

The Minnesota Timberwolves advanced to the Western Conference Finals after defeating the Denver Nuggets in Game 7 Sunday night, which had Charles Barkley asking Anthony Edwards where he should eat in Minneapolis because he says he hasn't been to Minnesota in "probably 20 years."

Minnesotans were quick to chime in, offering up recommendations on spots for Barkley to visit. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey suggested Fhima's — he also shared a full list of restaurants from the city's website. Gov. Tim Walz threw out classic recommendations, including the Nook and Matt's Bar.

Meanwhile, FOX 9 Good Day foodie Stephanie March weighed in, saying Barkley should visit Maison Margaux, Porzana (because Barkley is known for his love of meats) and Billy Sushi for all the "baller glam."

Here are some of the other recommendations that were thrown out on social media:

Bar La Grasa

Manny's

Parlour Bar

Spoon and Sable

Hai Hai

Young Joni

Petite Leon

Martina

Hola Arepa

Murray's

Broder's Pasta Bar

Pizza Luce

Quang's

Revival

Brasa

Hen House

Owamni

Besides offering restaurant recommendations, people are also pointing out the fact that Barkley has definitely been to Minnesota within the last two decades — he was in town back in 2019 for the Final Four and he played in the 3M Open in Blaine in 2021.