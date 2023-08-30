Police ask help finding 12-year-old girl last seen in Minneapolis

The Minneapolis Police Department is asking the public’s help to locate a 12-year-old girl that was last seen on Aug. 29.

According to police, Lucia Valentina Chavez was last seen at her home on the 3400 Block of Lincoln St NE in the Waite Park neighborhood of Minneapolis. She reportedly has a cell phone, which has since been either been turned off or ran out of battery, having last pinged just before midnight in St. Paul near Forest St. and Minnehaha Ave.

Lucia is described as a Hispanic female who is 4-foot, 9-inches tall, weighing approximately 100 pounds with waist-length dark brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black shorts and a pink tank top.

According to police, Lucia is known to frequent areas of south Minneapolis, and is familiar with the bus and light rail systems.

Anyone who knows where Lucia may be is asked to provide that information through policetips@minneapolismn.gov or call 612-673-5845.

People can also share information anonymously by calling CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).