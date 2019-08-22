Police arrest man after woman shot and killed in Brooklyn Park

article

A man has been taken into custody after a shooting Wednesday afternoon left a woman dead in Brooklyn Park.

Officers say they were flagged down by a group of people around 4:20 p.m. shortly after shots were fired on the 5800 block of Brookdale Drive

Police say they provided first aid to the woman who was rushed to the hospital where she later died.

At the scene, officers spoke with witnesses who said the victim had been talking to a man in the parking lot when she was shot. Police say they were later able to track down the suspect who is now being held in Brooklyn Park Jail.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.