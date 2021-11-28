Police: Armed man shot, killed by officers at Mounds View liquor store

article

A man has died after being shot by police officers Sunday night at a Mounds View, Minnesota liquor store.

According to a release from Mounds View Police Chief Nate Harder, the man was shot after reports of shots fired and an armed robbery along the 2500 block of County Road I in Mounds View.

It all started when officers responded shortly before 7 p.m. for the reports of shots fired call in the area of a plaza at 2565 County Road I. At that scene, police say they didn't find anything. However, shortly after, a 911 call came in, reporting the armed robbery in a nearby parking lot outside the Aldi store in the same plaza.

The robbery victim told police he had been held at gunpoint by the suspect at Aldi and forced to drive over to the nearby Merwin Liquors store. At which point, the victim said the gunman ran into the liquor store.

As officers approached the liquor store, an employee ran out, saying a man with a gun was inside, by himself.

Police say officers with both the Mounds View and New Brighton police departments then moved into the store and confronted the man. It's unclear exactly what happened next, but Chief Harder says eventually shots were fired by several officers, hitting the man. Chief Harder says the altercation was captured on body cameras.

The man was rushed to Hennepin County Medical Center where he later died.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is now reviewing the shooting.

The shooting marked the second time in a matter of hours that officer fired shots during emergency responses in the Twin Cities. In the first incident, Forest Lake police officers fired shots at a man, who they say had a weapon, during a police chase. The exact circumstances of that shooting have not yet been detailed. In that case, police said the man violated an order of protection by going to a person's home, armed with a gun.