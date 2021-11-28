Forest Lake police chase: Driver hurt after shots fired during pursuit

Police say a suspect was injured on Sunday after shots were fired during a chase in Forest Lake, Minnesota.

Forest Lake Police Captain Greg Weiss says officers responded shortly after 1:30 p.m. for the report of a 47-year-old man who had shown up at a home, in violation of an order of protection against him.

The 911 caller told police the man was armed with a gun and had threatened to harm them and any law enforcement officers that the man encountered.

Once on scene, officers spotted the suspect in a vehicle and tried to pull him over. However, Captain Weiss says the suspect sped away, sparking a police chase.

The chase came to an end along North Shore Trail near Greenwood Avenue, on the north side of Forest Lake, when officers used a PIT maneuver to stop the driver.

"The male presented a threat to officers and shots were fired," the police captain said in a statement read to media members. "Officers rendered first aid to the male until paramedics arrived. The male was transported by Air Care to the hospital."

Police did not comment any further on the circumstances of the shooting or the man's injuries. However, the police captain says the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is responding to investigate the police shooting.