Police: Man arrested after manhunt in Scott County woods

A man wanted by police was arrested after an hours-long search in a wooded area in Scott County.

Prior Lake police responded around 1:15 p.m. on Sunday for a reported domestic assault involving a weapon at a home on the 17000 block of Adelman Street SE.

Police say the man involved ran away on foot and got away from officers. He was spotted a short time later driving a vehicle near 175th Street East and Murphy Lake Boulevard, on the edge of the Murphy-Hanrehan Park Reserve.

Officers say the man crashed his vehicle and again ran away on foot into a wooded area.

Police, with help from several other agencies, set up a perimeter and searched for hours in the area for the park reserve for the suspect. Using imaging equipment, they were able to find the man, and he eventually peacefully surrendered around 7:45 p.m. – more than six hours after the initial calls.

He is being held in the Scott County Jail pending charges.