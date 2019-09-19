Police: 20-year-old man missing for nearly a week may be in Twin Cities

article

Police are looking for a man reported missing in St. Peter, Minnesota, who may be in the Twin Cities.

According to the Minnesota BCA, 20-year-old Alexander John-Louis Sarlis was last seen on September 13 leaving Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter.

His whereabouts is unknown. But, officers say he is known to frequent to the Twin Cities area. Sarlis is about 5-foot-11-inches tall, 190 pounds with light brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on where Sarlis is should call the St. Peter Police Department at 507-931-1550.