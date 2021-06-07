Police: 20-year-old drunk driver hits St. Cloud squad car head on

article

A 20-year-old drunk driver crashed head on into a St. Cloud Police Department squad car Sunday, police said.

According to the Waite Park Police Department, the crash occurred Sunday afternoon at 4:21 p.m. on the 3200 block of County Road 74 in the city of St. Cloud. Waite Park was called in to assist with the case.

The squad car was heading south on CR 74 when a minivan was seen driving in the wrong lane at the police vehicle. The officer swerved into the northbound lane to avoid a collision, but the minivan did too.

The officer was able to exit the squad car and check on the minivan driver, who was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

She was found to be under the influence of alcohol, police say. She is expected to be charged with felony criminal vehicular operation and DWI, according Waite Park PD.