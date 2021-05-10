Police: 17-year-old girl arrested in connection to Moorhead taxi driver murder

A 17-year-old girl has been arrested in connection to the murder of a Moorhead, Minnesota taxi driver last week, the Moorhead Police Department announced Monday afternoon.

Last Wednesday, around 3:30 a.m., police found Abdullahi Abdullahi dead at the scene of a crash, but traumatic injuries to his body were found not to be related to the crash, police say.

The crash was discovered on the 3000 block of 20th Street South in Moorhead. The taxi was heading eastbound and it came to rest near the railroad tracks.

Monday, the 17-year-old was arrested and charged for aiding and abetting conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery, aggravated robbery, and second-degree murder.