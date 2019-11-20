Police: 1 injured after car shot, crashes in Robbinsdale, Minnesota

One person was injured when their vehicle was apparently shot at and then crashed in Robbinsdale, Minnesota Tuesday night, according to police.

The Robbinsdale Police Department said at 11:18 p.m., officers responded to the 3700 block of Quail Avenue North on a report that a vehicle had crashed into a tree. On their way to the scene, they learned multiple gunshots were heard on the same block and witnesses saw several people fleeing the area on foot.

Upon arrival, officers located the vehicle, which had been struck by gunfire. They located the occupants of the vehicle, one of whom was transported to a nearby hospital for non-gunshot related injuries.

No arrested have been made.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Robbinsdale Police Department.

