Polar Plunge in White Bear Lake, Minn. raises $210K for Special Olympics

Saturday was a great day to take a dip. Well, at least if you were taking part in the Polar Plunge in White Bear Lake.

With high temps in the 30s for the day, conditions were perfect for hundreds of people to leap into icy water on Saturday, raking in a total of $210,000 for the fundraiser that benefits the Special Olympics Minnesota.

Among the participants helping raise money was FOX 9's Ian Leonard.

Saturday's plunge was the kick-off of the Polar Plunge season. Over the next ten weeks, supporters hope to raise $4 million for the Special Olympics Minnesota.