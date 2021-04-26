Shots fired at Plymouth Middle School, all students safe

article

Plymouth Middle School in Plymouth, Minnesota remains on lockdown Monday after a student fired several gunshots in a hallway. Robbinsdale Area Schools confirmed all students are safe.

Plymouth Police Chief Erik Fadden said the shooting occurred in the hallway outside a bathroom around 8:44 a.m. The student who fired the weapon was taken into custody. Police are not looking for any additional suspects.

Interim Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Burrage said several students were in the hallway at the time and witnessed the incident. No injuries were reported.

"Any child who has to witness that at school, it’s a challenging day," Burrage said.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The school district is allowing parents to pick up their students if they wish. Parents are asked not to call the school, but are being instructed to go to the east parking lot of Armstrong High School to pick up their students.

Plymouth Middle School is located at 10011 36th Avenue N. Armstrong High School is just west of the middle school, located at 10635 36th Avenue N.