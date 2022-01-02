Pilot uninjured after small plane crashes in Forest Lake, Minn.

article

A pilot escaped a small plane crash Saturday afternoon in Forest Lake, Minnesota without injury.

In a press release on Sunday, the Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the plane came down in a swampy area near I-35 and Highway 8 shortly after 3 p.m.

The pilot was uninjured, deputies said, and now the incident is under investigation.

Traffic camera video showed the wreck, with the plane overturned in a field a distance off the highway.