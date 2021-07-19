Pilot killed in helicopter crash near Elgin, Minnesota

article

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a helicopter crash that left the pilot dead Monday near Elgin, Minnesota.

The Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Jim Warren reported that the crash happened at about 3:50 p.m. Officials said the aircraft had been in the area most of the day, spraying crops. It is believed the chopper blades got caught up in some power lines, causing the helicopter to crash.

Authorities identified the pilot as a man from Texas.

The NTSB and FAA are investigating.

FOX 9 has a crew on the scene. Stay with FOX 9 for updates.