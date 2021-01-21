MDH sites give 1st COVID-19 vaccines to Minnesotans 65+, teachers

article

A new COVID-19 vaccination effort kicks off in Minnesota Thursday, expanding vaccine availability to people 65 years of age and older as well as teachers and child care workers.

Earlier this week, the Minnesota Department of Health announced a pilot program to make the COVID-19 vaccine available to more Minnesotans. The demand for vaccination appointments was so overwhelming, it crashed the registration website.

All 6,000 appointments for people ages 65 and older were quickly filled. An additional 6,000 appointments were set aside for teachers and child care workers, who will be notified by their employer if they are selected.

Starting Thursday, those who were able to get vaccination appointments will begin getting their shots at nine community vaccination pilot clinics across the state. The next round of openings will be available starting next Tuesday at noon.

Some local health care systems say they have already vaccinated a majority of their employees and now they will begin sharing doses with other clinics. But, many health care workers say they're still waiting for their shots and they're frustrated the vaccine is now being offered to others first.

MDH says their priority continues to be those in the 1a group, but they say there is a need to begin vaccinating broader groups of people. Health officials promise more vaccine availability in the weeks ahead.

As of Sunday, just over 200,000 Minnesotans have received their first dose of the vaccine and more than 38,000 people have been fully inoculated.