Minnesota's COVID-19 vaccine online appointment portal overloaded on 1st day

The Minnesota Department of Health’s online portal for scheduling COVID-19 vaccination appointments appears to have crashed less than an hour after it went live Tuesday.

People clicking on the mn.gov/vaccine registration site when it opened at noon first got a "Waiting Room" message. They did not get any further, but were afraid to hit the back button.

Minnesota's new online portal for scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination appointment appears to have gone down less than an hour after it went online Tuesday. (FOX 9)

Others who called to try to make an appointment instead of using the online portal were also unable to get through.

An MDH spokesperson said the vendor site and phone system that process registrations are "experiencing challenges" because of extremely high call volume during the first hour of the state's new vaccine portal.

"The vendor is working to address the issues," the spokesperson said.

Since noon, 4,171 people have booked a vaccination appointment, a state official confirmed to FOX 9. There are 6,000 slots available for people ages 65 and older.

The system is overloaded. Since noon, more than 83,000 requests for a vaccination appointment have come in, the official said.

Minnesota is opening nine pilot vaccination sites across the state this week that will begin administering shots to people 65 and older as well as teachers and child care workers.

Employers will notify teachers and child care workers if they have been selected to receive a vaccination appointment, but people 65 and older could go online beginning at noon on Tuesday to make an appointment to receive their vaccine at one of the nine pilot sites.

